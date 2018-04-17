Trending stories: Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
‘Insulted’ pro-Trump Spurs fans feel forced to choose between their team and the president – via washingtonpost.com
April 16 01:33 PM
Some fans find it difficult to root for a team when an athlete or coach criticizes their political views
Gregg Popovich would’ve been surprised if Steve Kerr wasn’t this successful as a coach – via mercurynews.com
April 16 10:56 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Gregg Popovich always had a feeling that Steve Kerr would make a great coach. “Oh sure,” Pop…
Klay Thompson Only Needs 0.79 Seconds To Beat You – via fivethirtyeight.com
October 17 02:04 PM
OAKLAND, Calif. — Humans need oxygen, plants need sunlight, and NBA shooters need space to breathe. A cushion from a defender allows a player to do his job suc…
Trail Blazers upgrade Maurice Harkless to questionable for Game 2 – via nbcsports.com
April 16 08:25 PM
After a workout Monday in front of surgeon Dr. Don Roberts, Harkless and his left knee is upgraded from out to questionable for Game 2.
Game 2 adjustment for Blazers: Nurkic looking to attack – via nbcsports.com
April 16 05:18 PM
“We would love to see him go through contact and dunk on him,” Lillard said of Nurkic on pick-and-rolls. It will be a key subplot to Game 2 and the rest of the series.
Could Portland be closing in on a G League home? – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
April 16 10:30 PM
NBA G League President Malcolm Turner has said the league will see 30 teams in 12–18 months
Spurs’ Gregg Popovich promises to stop joking that Nick Kerr works as a spy for his dad – via mercurynews.com
April 16 10:32 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has often joked video coordinator Nick Kerr works as a spy for his dad, Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Popovich said he will stop with the jokes.
Dwyane Wade passed Larry Bird for 10th spot on all-time playoff scoring list – via sports.yahoo.com
April 16 10:27 PM
Dwyane Wade passed Larry Bird on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list on Monday night in Philadelphia.
Jerry Stackhouse in New York to interview for Knicks’ head coach – via nydailynews.com
April 16 04:50 PM
Jerry Stackhouse arrived today for an interview with the Knicks, the Daily News has learned.
Portland Trail Blazers’ Moe Harkless upgraded to questionable for Game 2 vs. Pelicans – via oregonlive.com
April 16 06:15 PM
The Blazers’ starting small forward has worked out three times since his surgery and is nearing a return.
Five big takeaways from first weekend of NBA playoffs – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 16 10:02 AM
Harden and Simmons are good, and people are overreacting to the Kawhi Leonard situation.
Talkin’ T-Wolves: On a big opportunity missed in a Game 1… – via theathletic.com
April 16 08:00 AM
Britt and Jon discuss the highs and lows from Sunday’s loss to the Rockets.
No blowout this time as Wolves push top-seeded Rockets to… – via theathletic.com
April 16 08:00 AM
KAT and Jimmy Butler go quiet, Andrew Wiggins and Derrick Rose deliver for Wolves in Sunday’s 104-101 loss.
Back in the Game – via nba.com
April 16 10:00 AM
Emeka Okafor is back in the League after more than 4 seasons out due to injury. Sekou Smith spent time with Okafor and his family and found out how his incredible outlook and optimism kept his dreams
