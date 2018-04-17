Trending stories: Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade and more

Trail Blazers upgrade Maurice Harkless to questionable for Game 2 – via nbcsports.com April 16 08:25 PM After a workout Monday in front of surgeon Dr. Don Roberts, Harkless and his left knee is upgraded from out to questionable for Game 2. Shares

Game 2 adjustment for Blazers: Nurkic looking to attack – via nbcsports.com April 16 05:18 PM "We would love to see him go through contact and dunk on him," Lillard said of Nurkic on pick-and-rolls. It will be a key subplot to Game 2 and the rest of the series.