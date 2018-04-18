USA Today Sports

NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard, Metta World Peace and more

NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard, Metta World Peace and more

Podcasts

NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard, Metta World Peace and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

April 18 05:41 AM
The NBA Sticks with a $101 million salary-cap projection for 2018-19
April 18 05:31 AM

Keith Pompey talks about the life-altering ramifications 76ers center Joel Embiid could suffer by getting hit in his left eye before it is fully healed.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

April 18 05:26 AM
Today Nate and Booz give their take on the NBA playoffs. The Pacers came out firing in Game 1 against the Cavs, the Heat and Sixers are headed for an epic series and D-Wade found the fountain of youth in Game 2 and the Spurs without Kawhi are down 0-2 to the Warriors. All that and more in today’s episode of the Holdat Podcast with Carlos Boozer and Nate Robinson.
April 18 04:29 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. It was a full night of action with the NBA playoffs underway, Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (@RedArmy_John) recap the wins for the Raptors, Celtics, and Pelicans. They then talk about the raises G-League players will get and how to turn it into a true farm system. Finally, they wrap up by previewing tonight’s games.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 18 01:23 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Milwaukee Bucks #7 (44-38) 8 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.

 

April 17 11:29 PM
Basketball Insiders deputy editor Jesse Blancarte and writer James Blancarte take a look at the early results of the playoffs, discuss the Kawhi Leonard situation and the announcement that G-League salaries will be increased next season.
April 17 08:46 PM
Chris breaks down the Top 5 Postseason Player Power Rankings. Who’s had the best playoffs so far? Would losing in the first round be LeBron’s greatest failure? Why isn’t Kawhi with the Spurs? Plus a riveting interview with Metta World Peace on his new book, No Malice, which follows his journey into the NBA and his stories about Kobe and Jordan.
April 17 06:12 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discuss the Miami Heat vindicating themselves against the Philadelphia 76ers (0:40) and Joel Embiid’s frustration at not being able to play (12:08) …
April 17 11:48 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver celebrate the opening weekend of the playoffs. First they react to the first two games of the Sixers-Heat series, including the best strategy for defending Ben Simmons, another stubborn masterpiece for Dwyane Wade, and what Philly might look like with Joel Embiid back in the lineup. Then they celebrate the arrival of another legendary Paul George nickname (17:00) and discuss the dynamics in OKC-Utah …

Podcasts

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home