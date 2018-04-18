NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard, Metta World Peace and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Hollywood Hoops Ep. 80: L.A. Lakers Stay in Strong Position Heading Into Offseason with Flat Salary Cap Projections
Keith Pompey talks about the life-altering ramifications 76ers center Joel Embiid could suffer by getting hit in his left eye before it is fully healed.
LOCKED ON NBA–4/18/18–Raptors, Celtics, Pelicans up 2-0; G-League players getting raises; Previewing Wednesday night’s games from Locked on NBA
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Bucks Game 2 | Apr. 17 | Jayson Tatum | Giannis from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Milwaukee Bucks #7 (44-38) 8 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.
