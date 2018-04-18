Trending stories: Eric Bledsoe, Mike Budenholzer and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lowe: What Cavs, Blazers, Bucks must do in Game 2 – via espn.com
April 17 09:11 AM
Upsets brewing, Zach Lowe breaks down three series that resume Tuesday and Wednesday.
Bucks’ Bledsoe on matchup vs. Rozier: ‘Who?’ – via espn.com
April 18 12:31 AM
Boston’s Terry Rozier torched the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their playoff series Tuesday night, but Milwaukee guard Terry Rozier was dismissive of Rozier and his performance afterwards.
Eric Bledsoe on Terry Rozier, who scored 23: “I don’t even know who the f–k that is” – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 18 12:15 AM
Quite telling.
Cavaliers say it feels like the playoffs now that they trail Pacers – via cleveland.com
April 17 09:04 PM
Pacers’ beating of Cavs in Game 1 served as wake-up call.
Sources: Budenholzer, Suns meet to talk job – via espn.com
April 17 08:51 PM
The Suns and Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer have met over the last two days to discuss their head coaching position, sources tell ESPN.
Biggest Questions for Every Projected NBA Lottery Pick – via bleacherreport.com
April 17 09:15 AM
No prospect enters the NBA draft without question marks. Scouting departments will be debating weaknesses of everyone, including the No. 1 overall candidates and remaining potential lottery picks…
Micro Matchup: A look at why the Warriors are satisfied with… – via theathletic.com
April 17 06:12 PM
JaVale McGee lost the individual battle vs. LaMarcus Aldridge in Game 2, but the Warriors only need McGee to keep this matchup close.
Dwyane Wade provided another ‘moment’ in Heat history. Can he do it again in Game 3? – via miamiherald.com
April 17 12:47 PM
Monday’s 28-point special performance are what these playoffs are about for the 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion. At 36, Dwyane Wade can’t go out and play 40 minutes anymore or put the entire weight of a playoff series on his back.
The top social media moments from Week 1 of the NBA playoffs – via espn.com
April 17 09:35 AM
From Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons beefing to Joel Embiid’s new nickname, this was a great week on social media in the NBA.
How Anthony Davis, Pelicans Defied Expectations After DeMarcus Cousins Injury – via bleacherreport.com
April 17 09:31 AM
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the New Orleans Pelicans walked off the court and back to the locker room following Saturday night’s playoff-opening 97-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, …
Isiah Thomas was instrumental in getting Carmelo to Knicks: book – via nydailynews.com
April 17 02:06 PM
The story is now seven years old, but trading for Carmelo was arguably the most significant move in the last 20 years for the Knicks.
Draymond Green on flagrant foul 1: “I got choked” – via mercurynews.com
April 17 04:51 AM
Warriors forward Draymond Green wondered why Spurs forward Davis Bertans was not also penalized.
