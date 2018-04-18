Trending stories: Eric Bledsoe, Mike Budenholzer and more

Bucks’ Bledsoe on matchup vs. Rozier: ‘Who?’ – via espn.com April 18 12:31 AM Boston’s Terry Rozier torched the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their playoff series Tuesday night, but Milwaukee guard Terry Rozier was dismissive of Rozier and his performance afterwards. Shares

Sources: Budenholzer, Suns meet to talk job – via espn.com April 17 08:51 PM The Suns and Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer have met over the last two days to discuss their head coaching position, sources tell ESPN. Shares

Biggest Questions for Every Projected NBA Lottery Pick – via bleacherreport.com April 17 09:15 AM No prospect enters the NBA draft without question marks. Scouting departments will be debating weaknesses of everyone, including the No. 1 overall candidates and remaining potential lottery picks… Shares

Micro Matchup: A look at why the Warriors are satisfied with… – via theathletic.com April 17 06:12 PM JaVale McGee lost the individual battle vs. LaMarcus Aldridge in Game 2, but the Warriors only need McGee to keep this matchup close. Shares

Dwyane Wade provided another ‘moment’ in Heat history. Can he do it again in Game 3? – via miamiherald.com April 17 12:47 PM Monday’s 28-point special performance are what these playoffs are about for the 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion. At 36, Dwyane Wade can’t go out and play 40 minutes anymore or put the entire weight of a playoff series on his back. Shares

The top social media moments from Week 1 of the NBA playoffs – via espn.com April 17 09:35 AM From Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons beefing to Joel Embiid’s new nickname, this was a great week on social media in the NBA. Shares

How Anthony Davis, Pelicans Defied Expectations After DeMarcus Cousins Injury – via bleacherreport.com April 17 09:31 AM PORTLAND, Ore. — As the New Orleans Pelicans walked off the court and back to the locker room following Saturday night’s playoff-opening 97-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, … Shares