NBA podcasts du jour: Mike Brown talks Spurs

April 19 07:45 AM
There may not be an assistant coach in the NBA with a better view on how San Antonio handles itself than Golden State’s Mike Brown. Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group caught up with Brown on the eve of Game 3 to get his thoughts on this series, his relationship with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and his thoughts on being a head coach in the NBA once again.
April 19 02:59 AM
Mike and Brian dissect the aftermath of the first two games of the Bucks-Celtics series, examine whether the Bucks will make it a series and take a look around the Eastern Conference to determine just how far the C’s could potentially go this postseason.
April 19 02:47 AM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with friend of the program Cole Zwicker about all of the Game 2s in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, breaking them down much in the same way they did Game 1. They went in this order: Pacers-Cavs, Philadelphia-Miami, Utah-OKC, Milwaukee-Boston, Pelicans-Blazers, Wizards-Raptors, Wolves-Rockets, Spurs-Warriors.
April 18 03:27 PM
Chase and Chris took stock of the Wizards as they face an 0-2 deficit against the Raptors in their playoff series, including the terrible defense and Beal and Porter’s play. Plus, a possible change at center and the historic odds the Wizards are now up against.
Making Sense Of The 1st 4 Days Of The NBA PLAYOFFS – via bballbreakdown.com
April 18 12:22 PM
As part of his weekly SBNation Radio Show, Coach Nick welcomed on Eli Horowitz, an assistant coach at Cal Tech and WNBA Writer, to discuss how the Warriors have won 2 games against the Spurs, as well as the intriguing Rockets vs Timberwolves matchup. Tommy Tempesta comes on to discuss functional movement of NBA Players and why certain players s ……
