Joel Embiid could face permanent damage to his eyesight with contact

Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is officially listed as doubtful for Game 3 of the postseason matchup against the Miami Heat.

Brett Brown on Joel Embiid's availability: "He still remains doubtful. He went through stuff yesterday that was decent. He had a little bit of contact, trying to get used to the mask, felt some bodies. But at this stage, this morning, we are listing him as doubtful." #sixers — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) April 19, 2018

The 24-year-old went through contact drills yesterday as he became more accustomed to playing with the face mask. While he might be ready to play, one reason why he is still sitting out is purely precautionary (via Philly.com):

“Miami is a physical team. And this is the NBA where throwing elbows is just a part of the game. A shot to the left side of Embiid’s face could do major damage. A source said a forceful blow to the orbital bone could even permanently damage the sight in his left eye.”

According to Keith Pompey, the 7-footer could significantly worsen his injury when bodying up with his opponent during the playoffs.

For what it’s worth, I asked Embiid at end of regular season if he had experienced any vision issues during recovery, to which he said, no. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) April 19, 2018

While he has not yet faced any damage to his eyesight, this is already his second injury to his left eye during his career

Kyle Neubeck wrote about what bringing him back could lead to for the team (via PhillyVoice.com):

“But in a worst-case scenario, trotting back out there too soon could expose Embiid to the possibility of vision damage, which is not something you want to play around with.”

ESPN’s Zach Lowe originally heard that it could take between two and four weeks for Embiid to return from his injury. One month from his speculation would be ten days from now.