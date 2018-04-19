USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Donovan Mitchell, Hassan Whiteside, Kenny Smith and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 18 09:47 AM
In a series with MVP candidates like Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard, or even a scorer like C.J. McCollum, Jrue Holiday wasn’t the most likely player to have t…

April 18 02:13 PM
This is awesome…

April 18 10:24 AM
Take an exclusive look inside the film room with Donovan Mitchell and Jazz coach Quin Snyder as the duo breaks down the Rookie of the Year contender’s rapid rise.

April 18 09:35 PM
Plus notes on Evan Turner’s health, Zach Collins’ play and the Blazers’ inability to get to the free throw line.

April 18 10:11 PM
Warriors forward Kevin Durant expresses his condolences and sympathies to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, whose, wife, Erin died on Wednesday.

April 18 09:26 PM
Kenny Smith, an analyst for TNT, will interview with the Knicks for their head-coaching job on Friday, a source told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. The Knicks are looking to replace Jeff Hornacek, who was fired after the season.

April 18 08:44 PM
The couple had been married for more than four decades

April 18 05:51 PM
The physical nature of Game 2 – like the snapshot of Heat forward Justise Winslow barking obscenities at Sixers rookie Ben Simmons after drawing a charge – and the way the game ended with Goran Dragic angering Philadelphia with a late layup has Game 3 primed to be a doozy.

April 18 09:13 AM
Sure, there is plenty of danger in paying too much attention to Oladipo. But this is the time of year the Cavaliers have often focused on harassing the opponent’s best, even bragging about their ability to make foes uncomfortable with their typically effective blitz strategy.

April 18 04:44 PM
Damian Lillard has told us for at least four years he deserves consideration among the game’s greatest point guards. Now prove it.

April 18 12:12 PM
Marcus Smart received the dreaded news and instantly spun back to his childhood, to the troubled…

April 18 12:09 PM
The real test: Will the Spurs offer the $200 million designated veteran extension to Leonard this summer?

Analysis

April 18 11:15 AM
Even after everything, the Spurs will try their hardest to patch things up with their franchise cornerstone before this summer.

April 18 12:22 PM
There have been a few sleepless nights for Hassan Whiteside. And yet, still, he left the Heat’s Game 2 victory Monday night in Philadelphia feeling better about himself after some encouraging words from coach Erik Spoelstra.

