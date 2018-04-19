Trending stories: Donovan Mitchell, Hassan Whiteside, Kenny Smith and more

Source: Knicks to interview TNT analyst Smith – via espn.com April 18 09:26 PM Kenny Smith, an analyst for TNT, will interview with the Knicks for their head-coaching job on Friday, a source told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. The Knicks are looking to replace Jeff Hornacek, who was fired after the season. Shares

Heat ready to ramp up physicality, trash talk whether Embiid plays or not – via miamiherald.com April 18 05:51 PM The physical nature of Game 2 – like the snapshot of Heat forward Justise Winslow barking obscenities at Sixers rookie Ben Simmons after drawing a charge – and the way the game ended with Goran Dragic angering Philadelphia with a late layup has Game 3 primed to be a doozy. Shares

How Cleveland Cavaliers may be able to slow down Victor Oladipo in Game 2 – via cleveland.com April 18 09:13 AM Sure, there is plenty of danger in paying too much attention to Oladipo. But this is the time of year the Cavaliers have often focused on harassing the opponent’s best, even bragging about their ability to make foes uncomfortable with their typically effective blitz strategy. Shares

Analysis – via washingtonpost.com April 18 11:15 AM Even after everything, the Spurs will try their hardest to patch things up with their franchise cornerstone before this summer. Shares