Trending stories: How the Sixers got good

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 19 09:05 AM
Two years ago, the Philadelphia 76ers won 10 games. Now they’re a 52-win 3-seed, with two possible future MVPs, each under the age of 24. This is the inside story of the talk therapy that helped make it all happen.

April 19 10:23 AM
Boundless talent

April 19 11:55 PM
Sixers center Joel Embiid trash talks the Miami Heat after 128-108 victory in Game 3.

April 19 09:25 PM
Stephen Curry may need the full six weeks for his sprained MCL to heal, which could knock him out for a portion of the second round.

April 20 12:35 AM
76ers star Joel Embiid finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in a 128-108 win over the Heat, reminding everyone how good he can be.

April 19 11:27 PM
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside vents after NBA playoff loss to Philadelphia 76ers.

April 20 01:00 AM
After posting 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Game 3 while wearing a protective mask that wasn’t easy to see out of, Joel Embiid said he’s ready to be a nightmare for the Heat.

April 19 11:43 PM
David Lee will leave for the French Open in 10 days. He hopes before heading to Paris with fiancée Caroline Wozniacki that Mark Jackson is named the Knicks head coach. The ex-Knicks/ex-Warriors pow…

April 19 11:03 AM
This playoff diary begins by passing deep condolences to Gregg Popovich and discussing the Warriors’ mood going into Games 1 and 2.

April 19 10:14 AM
The Knicks haven’t issued a timetable for Kristaps Porzingis’ return from a torn ACL, but their owner didn’t rule out the franchise player missing all of next season.Porzingis is two months removed fr

April 19 02:04 PM
#FutureLaker?

April 19 11:59 AM
Joel Embiid has missed 10 games since suffering a fractured orbital bone on March 28 against the New York Knicks.

April 19 05:08 PM
Philadelphia expects to have Joel Embiid for Game 3 of its playoff series after saying the day before that he was doubtful to play

April 19 05:03 PM
Jabari Parker is at a crossroads. Jabari Parker is always at a crossroads.

April 19 09:13 AM
Little things matter in the postseason, and one sweet set has rippled across three playoff series — with perhaps even more to come.

