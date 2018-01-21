2hr
Top Rumors
Tyronn Lue safe?
No one inside the organization suggested Saturday that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert was preparing to fire the only coach who’s won a championship for this organization, and Lue will not make changes to his coaching staff. But some sort of reckoning could be coming. The 148 points allowed tied a franchise record that’s stood since 1972. Cleveland’s lost its last two games on national TV by a combined 58 points. The Cavs are nearly the NBA’s worst defensive team, and are 3-9 dating to Christmas.
One potential change James said he does not agree with is Cleveland letting go of coach Tyronn Lue in response to the team’s recent doldrums. “I would hope not,” James said. “But I really don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen with our team. I have no idea what conversations have been going on. Me personally, I’ve been trying to stay as laser-sharp as I can to keep my guys ready to go out and play. Obviously, it hasn’t resulted in wins, but I got to stay as fresh mentally as much I can with the struggles. I can’t worry about job securities and trades and things of that nature. I just stay as focused as I can every night to go out and compete and try to help us win ballgames.”
Cavs guard JR Smith said Lue and his coaching staff are not to blame. “I mean, they can’t go out there and play for us,” Smith told ESPN when asked about the staff’s effectiveness. “If they come up with the schemes and we execute those schemes to a T and we’re still losing at a certain point and time, they can make their adjustments. But we’re just not executing offensively or defensively.”
“We’re confident because we know if we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, we’re going to beat them,” Rockets center Clint Capela told ESPN. “We’ve got to keep playing. We know that they’re going to come back if we have the lead, and we’ve just got to keep that mindset. Sometimes I feel like, in the past, we were all dragging down after mistakes. But today, we were ready. I think that if we’re doing what we’re supposed to do on defense — all the switches, the weak side — and keep playing our offense by keeping that mentality all game long, we have the weapons to beat them. “We are better than them.”
Phoenix and Memphis already have made coaching changes and according to several NBA team executives there could be as many as 10 job openings this offseason. That list could include both Los Angeles clubs as well as the Knicks, a team that has performed better than expected under Jeff Hornacek.
Rodney Hood may not be with the Utah Jazz for the long haul. Multiple league sources tell The Tribune that the Jazz have increased efforts to move the shooting guard before the NBA’s Feb. 8 trade deadline, and there is enough interest throughout the league that Hood likely will be with another team for the remainder of the season.