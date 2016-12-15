Kent Bazemore: Condolenseces to the Sager family. Your positivity and gracious spirit shall live on forever! #SagerStrong
Bosh wants his release so he can join another team. It is far from certain he will get that chance. Indeed, his career might already be over. While no one can offer certitude, sources who spoke with Bleacher Report in recent weeks—including team executives, medical experts, sports ethicists, player advocates and other league personnel—painted a grim picture. There are doubts that any team doctor will clear Bosh to play—or that it would be wise or even ethical to do so.
The NBA’s new labor deal, agreed upon last Wednesday, will create for the first time an independent medical panel to settle life-and-death cases, according to details obtained by Bleacher Report. When a player is declared medically “unfit” to play, his case can be referred to the panel by his team, by the league or by the players association. If the panel determines the player has a life-threatening condition, it could bar him from playing in the NBA again.
Because his condition predates the new labor deal, Bosh will be exempt from the new protocols—i.e., his case cannot be submitted without his consent, sources said. However, Bosh himself can initiate the process. He could even do so before the new labor deal takes effect on July 1, with the agreement of league and union officials.
The Washington Wizards are not interested in trading for Denver Nuggets wing Will Barton, sources tell CSN Wizards Insider J. Michael
Though the Warriors are in no position to make a commitment beyond this season, there is no questioning the wishes of veteran guard Shaun Livingston. Though he’ll be a free agent next summer, he wants to return to the Warriors. Moreover, he wants to remain a Warrior for as long as he is an active NBA player. “That would be ideal, right?” Livingston said Wednesday on the Warriors Insider Podcast. “For me, that would be ideal.