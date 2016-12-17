Dwight Howard was a force. The center finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Seven of his boards came on the offensive end (more on that later). He was 10 of 13 from the field and, more impressive, 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Howard set several career milestones in the win. He surpassed the 16,000 career-point mark and now stands at 16,009. He passed Elgin Baylor for 26th on the all-time NBA/ABA rebound list and now stands at 11,465. There is more. He also moved past Kevin Garnett for 24th place on the all-time offensive rebound list and now has 3,212. “It’s a blessing to play this long,” Howard said. “Thirteen years is a long time in this league. I’m just thankful that I’m happy and I can still play.”
