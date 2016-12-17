Menu

Dwight Howard was a force. The center finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Seven of his boards came on the offensive end (more on that later). He was 10 of 13 from the field and, more impressive, 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Howard set several career milestones in the win. He surpassed the 16,000 career-point mark and now stands at 16,009. He passed Elgin Baylor for 26th on the all-time NBA/ABA rebound list and now stands at 11,465. There is more. He also moved past Kevin Garnett for 24th place on the all-time offensive rebound list and now has 3,212. “It’s a blessing to play this long,” Howard said. “Thirteen years is a long time in this league. I’m just thankful that I’m happy and I can still play.”

Bosh wants his release so he can join another team. It is far from certain he will get that chance. Indeed, his career might already be over. While no one can offer certitude, sources who spoke with Bleacher Report in recent weeks—including team executives, medical experts, sports ethicists, player advocates and other league personnel—painted a grim picture. There are doubts that any team doctor will clear Bosh to play—or that it would be wise or even ethical to do so.
Storyline: Chris Bosh Health
The NBA’s new labor deal, agreed upon last Wednesday, will create for the first time an independent medical panel to settle life-and-death cases, according to details obtained by Bleacher Report. When a player is declared medically “unfit” to play, his case can be referred to the panel by his team, by the league or by the players association. If the panel determines the player has a life-threatening condition, it could bar him from playing in the NBA again.
