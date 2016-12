Bosh wants his release so he can join another team. It is far from certain he will get that chance. Indeed, his career might already be over. While no one can offer certitude, sources who spoke with Bleacher Report in recent weeks—including team executives, medical experts, sports ethicists, player advocates and other league personnel—painted a grim picture. There are doubts that any team doctor will clear Bosh to play—or that it would be wise or even ethical to do so