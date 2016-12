Muscala admits free agency is on his mind but feels if he continues putting in the same work, it will ultimately be rewarded. “Yeah, you know I think [free agency is] always in the back of your mind, but you just got to take it game by game,” Muscala told Basketball Insiders. “I think I’ve been trying to do that my whole career. The league is like that. You can have a great night one night and then the next night things just don’t go your way at all. So you got to be mentally prepared, you got to be ready to go every night, you can’t look past any games, you can’t get too complacent or also get too frustrated. If things aren’t going your way, there are 82 games, so luckily you can try to bounce back. “I thought I worked pretty hard this offseason. I had a good offseason in Atlanta. I’ll just try to take it game by game though.”