First, George acknowledged the Pacers’ lack of a true sense of their style of play on offense. “Our identity is inconsistency,” George said. “We’ve yet to spread from the pack (in the Eastern Conference) and we’ve yet to string some games together. We’ve yet to take a step back and look at the big picture and point out some things that we’re doing well over the course of this season. So really, we have nothing to really fall back on right now.”