The Rockets now regularly shoot 40 or 50 3s a game; no one blinks anymore. “I talk to my friends and my teammates about it,” Rockets guard Patrick Beverley said. “I swear, this is the honest to God’s truth. We don’t come in trying to be cocky. That’s not our MO. ‘Cause we respect the game of basketball and we respect every opponent we play. But it’s a lot of nights, it’s every night I go in, I feel like, we can win any game. Even when we were down 13 in the game in Minnesota (with less than three minutes left), I felt like, we can still win this. It’s the shooting ability we have. James with the ball. We finish the game with James, Eric Gordon, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, everybody shooting 38 percent (or better) on 3s . It’s kind of hard to help from anywhere, you know?”