Beverley, one of the league’s top individual defenders, has a unique view: he plies his craft as an on-ball irritant to opponents while watching the psychic and scoreboard damage his team inflicts on those same opponents every night by raining 3s on their collective beans. “It’s extremely hard,” Beverley said. “The game is changing, of course, with no hand checking, with that rule being out. It makes it difficult.
But a player like me, I have to depend on my IQ, watch a lot of film, about plays, where you have to be position wise, know what type of guys you’re guarding, guys who are kind of struggling a little bit with the shooting ability, guys who want to attack.”