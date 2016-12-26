Menu

December 26, 2016 | 1:18 pm EST Update
The Rockets now regularly shoot 40 or 50 3s a game; no one blinks anymore. “I talk to my friends and my teammates about it,” Rockets guard Patrick Beverley said. “I swear, this is the honest to God’s truth. We don’t come in trying to be cocky. That’s not our MO. ‘Cause we respect the game of basketball and we respect every opponent we play. But it’s a lot of nights, it’s every night I go in, I feel like, we can win any game. Even when we were down 13 in the game in Minnesota (with less than three minutes left), I felt like, we can still win this. It’s the shooting ability we have. James with the ball. We finish the game with James, Eric Gordon, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, everybody shooting 38 percent (or better) on 3s . It’s kind of hard to help from anywhere, you know?”
Beverley, one of the league’s top individual defenders, has a unique view: he plies his craft as an on-ball irritant to opponents while watching the psychic and scoreboard damage his team inflicts on those same opponents every night by raining 3s on their collective beans. “It’s extremely hard,” Beverley said. “The game is changing, of course, with no hand checking, with that rule being out. It makes it difficult. But a player like me, I have to depend on my IQ, watch a lot of film, about plays, where you have to be position wise, know what type of guys you’re guarding, guys who are kind of struggling a little bit with the shooting ability, guys who want to attack.”
Kathy Andrews took the bait. In late July, Andrews received a call from her son, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum. CJ was calling with bad news—it was obvious in his voice. He was down, depressed. “What’s wrong?” she asked. “What happened?” “Ughhhh,” he said, letting out a deep sigh. “We’re finalizing the extension now. Four years, $106 million.” “And she just started screaming,” CJ says now, cracking up.
December 26, 2016 | 12:05 pm EST Update
Carmelo Anthony told the Herald he doesn’t think a change has taken place. “I think it’s always been that,” the Knicks star said of the Celtics’ lure. “I mean, when you think about basketball, Boston is one of the top places that you think of. “I think it’s always been that; it was just a matter of who was a free agent and if they had the money and the (cap) space here to pay them.”
