Silver saw this happen in 2014 to former Atlanta Hawks general manager Danny Ferry, who, reading from a scout’s notes, said free agent Luol Deng in Atlanta “had a little African in him,” during a private conference call. “I’m incredibly sensitive to those situations. Danny and I have had many conversations, and my point to him was, you should deal with it directly – including acknowledging you made a mistake. But this was by no means something that should have resulted in him losing his job … [I hope] we don’t end up in a society where people are always walking on eggshells that, if somebody makes a mistake, they make a mistake.”
