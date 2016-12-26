Menu

Silver saw this happen in 2014 to former Atlanta Hawks general manager Danny Ferry, who, reading from a scout’s notes, said free agent Luol Deng in Atlanta “had a little African in him,” during a private conference call. “I’m incredibly sensitive to those situations. Danny and I have had many conversations, and my point to him was, you should deal with it directly – including acknowledging you made a mistake. But this was by no means something that should have resulted in him losing his job … [I hope] we don’t end up in a society where people are always walking on eggshells that, if somebody makes a mistake, they make a mistake.”

December 26, 2016 | 5:30 pm EST Update
The head of North America’s most racially-conscious league listened as NBA players and coaches vented publicly about the election of Donald Trump and a possible boycott by an entire team. Now, he weighs in: “To me, if a player were to choose not to go to the White House, whether they were choosing not to go to the current White House or a future White House, my response would be: ‘That’s a lost opportunity,’ ” Silver said. “Because that’s an opportunity that most citizens who have a political point of view would kill for — the opportunity to directly tell the president of the United States how they feel about an issue. “Now, if the president were to say, ‘I have no interest in what members of the NBA think about an issue,’ that might surprise me and I might have a different response.”
“Let me just say we’re not looking for opportunities to jump in from a political standpoint,” Silver said. “I think we deal with whatever set of circumstances are dealt to us. No one in this league could have predicted when we awarded the All-Star Game to North Carolina that we’d be dealing with the LGBT community and fundamental rights, including access to bathrooms. “We don’t like to be in the business of drawing bright lines. We realize the complexity of the world.”
