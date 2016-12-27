Menu

December 27, 2016 | 7:11 am EST Update
With the Kings looking at losing him in the offseason with no compensation, there have already been plenty of rumors about whether dealing Gay would be the right decision, regardless of the where the Kings are in the standings. The Kings have been reluctant to deal Gay for the sake of a deal. Also, even though the Kings have played well recently, only two of the four victories were against teams with winning records (Utah, Memphis).
George finished the game with 14 points in 39 minutes, but it was the fact that he went to the free throw line just one time that really irritated the All-Star and his coach, Nate McMillan. “I’ve been fined multiple times,” George told reporters. “I’ve been vocal to the point where the league issues [a statement], ‘Hey, we missed a call. Hey, we missed that.’ Officials do it during games [saying], ‘I missed that call, I missed this call. We’re sorry. We’re sorry.’ It’s getting repetitive. They see it, they know what’s going on. They know what’s a foul. They know what’s not a foul. It comes down from somewhere else how these games are going, I believe.”
Pat Riley was in the middle of answering a question about the Heat’s current rebuilding project on a local radio show last week when his mind drifted back to 2008, the year the Heat, coming off a 15-win season and Riley’s last as coach, used the No. 2 overall pick in the draft to select Michael Beasley instead of Russell Westbrook. “We missed on that pick in Michael Beasley,” Riley said before correcting himself to soften the blow on Beasley, who was selected after Derrick Rose and before O.J. Mayo and Westbrook with the next two picks. “I mean, we didn’t really miss on it. But the best player was Russell Westbrook.”
