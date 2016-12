He’s already among the most feared players in the game, and has the numbers heading into Monday night’s tilt with the Sacramento Kings – 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 41.4 three-point percentage – to back up any all-star campaign. Embiid would be tied for third in the NBA in blocked shots if he had played in 70 percent of the Sixers’ games. However, he missed nine games mostly to rest his right foot after surgeries in each of the last two seasons. “If it’s possible, it would be great [to make the All-Star Game] and especially as a rookie, that would be exciting. That’d be great,” said Embiid, whose squad lost 102-100 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at Golden 1 Center