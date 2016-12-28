Menu

But one player who apparently wasn't so keen on playing…

wpid-i_cc_5d_d6_182543971.jpg
1 hour ago via New York Daily News

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 28, 2016 | 3:03 pm EST Update
wpid-i_e2_1d_3b_182992046.jpg
“I think it discredits what the referees are doing for 48 minutes,” James said after the Cavs’ practiced Wednesday, in his first public comments since the NBA’s L2M report was released for the Cavs-Warriors game on Christmas. “If that’s the case, you might as well do a 48-minute report. It’s not fair to the referees that you only talk about the final two minutes of the game and not the first 46. There’s plays that’s missed, there’s plays that called throughout 48 minutes that don’t get talked about. I don’t think it’s fair for the referees that people get to have their opinions or scrutinize referees for the last two minutes because it discredits what the rest of the game is about. The rest of the game is played, you have to play the first two minutes like the last two minutes.”
1 hour ago via Cleveland Plain Dealer

, ,