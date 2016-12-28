But one player who apparently wasn’t so keen on playing center in New York was Atlanta’s Dwight Howard, who Wednesday strongly denied an offseason report that the Knicks were among the teams he considered as a free-agent destination. “I never said that. I love New York, the Knicks are a great team. But that was something that was a lie,” said Howard, who drew interest from the Celtics and Blazers, among other teams, in free agency. “That was a rumor that was being put out there. Like I said, I have no issues with New York or the fans or the people there, but it’s just something I’ve never said.”
