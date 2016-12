Ginobili said he’s confident that the 26-year-old guard will land on his feet. “He’s a good player,” Ginobili said. “He is young. He bet a lot on this experience. He wanted to have it, and he did. He did great. It’s not like he got cut because he struggled, he couldn’t play. It was because of team issues, and because the team had a third point guard from the beginning. So he found his way. He did a great job. He deserves a lot of credit for that. He knew it was an option, so hopefully now he gets a good offer from either another team in the NBA or a good, solid European team. He is fully capable of performing well at any stage.”