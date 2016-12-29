“We came up to some guy and he had to be in his mid-to-late 20s. And he looked in the bag and said, ‘You have no idea how much this helped me. I didn’t know what I was going to eat tonight,’ ” Pacers center-forward Myles Turner told The Undefeated. “That kind of hit home with me.
[Some people] don’t know when their next meal is going to be. That was pretty tough to see.” According to a http://www.endhomelessness.org
report, there were 564, 708 people in the United States living on the streets, in cars, in homeless shelters or in subsidized transitional housing during a one-night national survey last January. Out of that total, 206,286 were people in families, 358,422 were individuals and a quarter of the entire group were children. And with the winter season in full swing, the homeless are in the midst of the roughest of their already rough times in the cold nationwide.