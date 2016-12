On Nov. 16, Turner handed out free lunch and care packages to the needy as part of his W.A.R.M. initiative in downtown Indianapolis. He said he always has several care packages in the back of his car at all times, and emphasized that others should do the same. “I wanted to get involved in my new community,” he said. “Indianapolis has welcomed me with such open arms. I’m trying to give back any way possible. Everyone that works with the homeless goes to homeless shelters. I kind of wanted to do my own thing …