Menu

Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks have assigned rookie Taurean…

More HoopsHype Rumors
December 29, 2016 | 11:18 am EST Update
i_d1_bf_72_gettyimages-490520302.png
“We came up to some guy and he had to be in his mid-to-late 20s. And he looked in the bag and said, ‘You have no idea how much this helped me. I didn’t know what I was going to eat tonight,’ ” Pacers center-forward Myles Turner told The Undefeated. “That kind of hit home with me. [Some people] don’t know when their next meal is going to be. That was pretty tough to see.” According to a http://www.endhomelessness.org report, there were 564, 708 people in the United States living on the streets, in cars, in homeless shelters or in subsidized transitional housing during a one-night national survey last January. Out of that total, 206,286 were people in families, 358,422 were individuals and a quarter of the entire group were children. And with the winter season in full swing, the homeless are in the midst of the roughest of their already rough times in the cold nationwide.
43 mins ago via The Undefeated

, ,

On Nov. 16, Turner handed out free lunch and care packages to the needy as part of his W.A.R.M. initiative in downtown Indianapolis. He said he always has several care packages in the back of his car at all times, and emphasized that others should do the same. “I wanted to get involved in my new community,” he said. “Indianapolis has welcomed me with such open arms. I’m trying to give back any way possible. Everyone that works with the homeless goes to homeless shelters. I kind of wanted to do my own thing …
43 mins ago via The Undefeated

, ,

December 29, 2016 | 8:07 am EST Update

Nikola Pekovic to retire?

wpid-i_80_d0_59_nikola_pekovic.jpg
Nikola Pekovic held a press conference in Serbia in which the main subject was the future of Partizan, the club in which he is the president, the past debts and the future of it. However for the first time, Pekovic who has a contract until 2018 with the Minessota Timberwolves, stated publicly that his playing days may be over: “Two years ago I struggle with my injury, I was mentally exhausted. This year I was there for two months, I tried to do everything possible, but there are times when you simply can’t. I can not run without pain”.
4 hours ago via EuroHoops.net

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 12 more rumors