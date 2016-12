Rod Beard: #Pistons Stan Van Gundy isn’t looking at blowing things up: “I’m focused on getting this group to play better and to try to figure this out; my focus is not on changing everything. I’ve seen this group win; I know this group can win. I know this group can be good; I know this group should be better than it is. I’m approaching it as a coaching issue. I’ve got a team that is underachieving where they should be, from a coaching standpoint. That’s how my thought process is right now: How do we get this team playing better, bringing more consistent energy?”