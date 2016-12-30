Menu

Anthony hit Sefolosha in the face while the two were en…

1 hour ago via ESPN
Anthony hit Sefolosha in the face while the two were entangled near the basket during Wednesday night’s 102-98 Knicks overtime loss in Atlanta. After the blow, the two players came face to face and had to be separated by teammates and officials. Anthony was whistled for a flagrant foul 2, which resulted in an automatic ejection. “I don’t think it was anything Sefolosha was doing as far as being overly physical or anything like that. It was just a battle; we were both trying to go for it. Got tangled up,” Anthony told reporters Thursday. “He did his European and flopped a little bit.”

December 30, 2016 | 7:41 am EST Update
Because right now Orlando is … what exactly? The Magic have some nice young pieces in Gordon, Fournier and Elfrid Payton but lack any discernible star power. Gordon is playing out of position while Payton was relegated to the bench last month — and has put up better numbers since. The clock continues to tick toward Ibaka’s free agency this summer and the staggering salary Orlando will have to pay to keep him. Again, all indications are Cousins is going nowhere. But if the Kings get serious about looking for a trade partner, Orlando has a lot of pieces that would fit.
1 hour ago via Yahoo! Sports

“Dallas was the right thing for me from the day I signed here,” Barnes said. “You know, I’m happy to be in this process, in this challenge, every single night – pushed out of my comfort zone to become a better basketball player. And I’m excited for what the future has in store.” One of the things Barnes wanted when he came to Dallas was to learn from one of the best there has ever been – Dirk Nowitzki. And the education has been even more comprehensive than he could have imagined.
1 hour ago via Dallas Morning News

Nuggets coach Michael Malone and center Jusuf Nurkic agree on one thing: The third-year player has been professional about a recent drastic change in his playing time. But Nurkic isn’t mincing words about his unhappiness with the role. “For sure it’s tough,” Nurkic said. “I’m 23 years old. I’m not here to sit on the bench. I’m here to play basketball. And it’s a tough decision for me, from a starting spot and 20 minutes to four straight (games of not playing). … You control what you control, and I let my agent do the rest of the stuff.”
1 hour ago via Denver Post

“It’s not good,” Nurkic said. “When you (don’t) play, and you feel not part of the team, it’s not fun. Especially when you started from the preseason – how many games, I don’t even know. And you just come to the game (one day) and you’re not in the rotation and nobody tells you anything. So, it’s not my control. I’m going to do what I can do; come here, work every day hard and be professional like I should be.”
1 hour ago via Denver Post

