Anthony hit Sefolosha in the face while the two were entangled near the basket during Wednesday night’s 102-98 Knicks overtime loss in Atlanta. After the blow, the two players came face to face and had to be separated by teammates and officials. Anthony was whistled for a flagrant foul 2, which resulted in an automatic ejection. “I don’t think it was anything Sefolosha was doing as far as being overly physical or anything like that. It was just a battle; we were both trying to go for it. Got tangled up,” Anthony told reporters Thursday. “He did his European and flopped a little bit.”
