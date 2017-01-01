Josh Lewenberg: Raptors are among the teams that have c…
January 1, 2017 | 6:41 pm EST Update
Hawks listening to offers for Paul Millsap
Marc Stein: Story posting soon with @Brian Windhorst: ESPN sources say the Hawks have begun listening to trade offers for free agent-to-be Paul Millsap
Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks power forward Paul Millsap to opt out at end of season to become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told ESPN.
Darren Wolfson: #Twolves scoopage: FA big Donatas Motiejunas in town for visit, medical check. But as @Marc Stein reports, Pelicans expected to sign him.
Jon Krawczynski: As @Darren Wolfson said, Motiejunas came to Minnesota for workout. But Pels offered contract by time he landed from Nola. DM jumped at it
KC Johnson: Rondo indeed met w/ Gar Forman & John Paxson late Saturday. Save for Boylen incident, front office has lauded Rondo’s professionalism. Rondo told reporters he’d keep working, which is what meeting centered on. Hoiberg hasn’t ruled out using him w/ 2nd unit at some point. If Rondo remains out of rotation in February, would look for movement then. Until then, status quo.