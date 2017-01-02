Chris Vivlamore: Told by a source that Paul Millsap has…
January 1, 2017 | 8:20 pm EST Update
The Atlanta Hawks have begun listening to trade pitches for All-Star forward Paul Millsap in recent days, according to league sources. Sources told ESPN.com that the Hawks, fearful of losing Millsap in free agency without compensation in the summer, are not openly shopping him but are taking calls on the 31-year-old and other pending free agents, notably sharpshooter Kyle Korver and swingman Thabo Sefolosha.
Although the Hawks managed to sign Dwight Howard in free agency last summer to fill a frontcourt void, they were stung by the free-agent departure of Al Horford in that Horford, in the words of one source with knowledge of the team’s thinking, got away “for nothing.” The feeling within the organization now, sources said, is that it’s best to gauge the trade market for Millsap, Korver and Sefolosha between now and the Feb. 23 trade deadline to guard against a repeat scenario.
Some rival teams have expressed concern to ESPN.com that the Hawks want so much in return for Millsap that it makes a trade unlikely before the deadline. But it should be noted that Atlanta got far down the road in trade talks with the Denver Nuggets last summer, before the Hawks ultimately decided it was best to keep the versatile forward, who has ranked as one of the league’s biggest matchup problems throughout his time in both Utah and Atlanta.
When he was asked this weekend about the possibility of re-signing with the Sixers, Ilyasova gave the impression that he wants to be more than a stopgap player. The 6-foot-10 power forward will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. “I like the team,” said Ilyasova, 29, a ninth-year veteran. “I like the way we play. I see a bright future with this team. There are small things we have to adjust . . . later, and I think we will be right in the top eight of the playoff teams.” Ilyasova talked as if he’s going to be here. The Sixers are delighted with his performance and he s fitting in well in the locker room.
Tim MacMahon: Jazz PG George Hill is out Monday vs. Nets due to concussion-like symptoms and a lip laceration. SG Alec Burks is questionable to make his season debut coming off ankle surgery.