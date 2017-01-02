Menu

1 hour ago via ESPN
Some rival teams have expressed concern to ESPN.com that the Hawks want so much in return for Millsap that it makes a trade unlikely before the deadline. But it should be noted that Atlanta got far down the road in trade talks with the Denver Nuggets last summer, before the Hawks ultimately decided it was best to keep the versatile forward, who has ranked as one of the league’s biggest matchup problems throughout his time in both Utah and Atlanta.

January 1, 2017 | 8:20 pm EST Update
The Atlanta Hawks have begun listening to trade pitches for All-Star forward Paul Millsap in recent days, according to league sources. S‎ources told ESPN.com that the Hawks, fearful of losing Millsap in free agency without compensation in the summer, are not openly shopping him but are taking calls on the 31-year-old and other pending free agents, notably sharpshooter Kyle Korver and swingman Thabo Sefolosha.
1 hour ago via ESPN

1 hour ago via ESPN

When he was asked this weekend about the possibility of re-signing with the Sixers, Ilyasova gave the impression that he wants to be more than a stopgap player. The 6-foot-10 power forward will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. “I like the team,” said Ilyasova, 29, a ninth-year veteran. “I like the way we play. I see a bright future with this team. There are small things we have to adjust . . . later, and I think we will be right in the top eight of the playoff teams.” Ilyasova talked as if he’s going to be here. The Sixers are delighted with his performance and he s fitting in well in the locker room.
1 hour ago via Philadelphia Inquirer

