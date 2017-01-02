Menu

9 mins ago via WEEI.com
Anna Horford has the pulse of her brother’s team. The sister of Celtics’ forward Al Horford is pleading with Danny Ainge to prioritize getting some help on the inside instead of going after scoring, suggesting a center would be a better addition than Atlanta forward Paul Millsap, (or perphaps Indiana forward Paul George). Millsap has been rumored to be available, with the 6-foot-8, 10-year veteran averaging 17.4 points and eight rebounds per game.

January 2, 2017 | 7:55 am EST Update

Knicks targeting Jrue Holiday in free agency?

The take here is that it’s way too early to make any hard conclusions on a long-term commitment to Rose. But it’s worth noting that Jrue Holiday, who played well in a win over the Knicks and has had a strong season thus far, will be on the market as well. And if recent history is any indication, the Knicks may have interest in Holiday. Phil Jackson expressed interest in trading for Holiday earlier in his tenure as Knicks president, according to sources.
9 mins ago via ESPN

The Hawks are not close to trading Millsap at this point. He clearly has been their best player. It doesn’t make sense right now while the team is still trying to figure out a new roster. I know the Hawks could lose Millsap after the season (more on that a later). There are several in the organization who are not ready to move on yet from the way the roster is currently constructed. This team proved its willingness to stay with its group last year.
9 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In addition, a report surfaced that Millsap has already decided to opt out of the final year of his $21.5 million contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Simply, not true. While this is likely, due to basic economics, no decision has been made. Millsap told me this himself earlier this year and a source confirmed Sunday that not only has no decision been made but no discussion has been had.
9 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If Rondo ultimately plays with the second unit, Hoiberg may have to stagger Dwyane Wade’s minutes differently as he and Rondo haven’t paired effectively. “I’m not going to say that,” Rondo said, when asked if his strengths as a player are offset by the roster construction. “Am I going to think it? I thought a lot the last 24 hours. I thought a lot all season. I’m trying to figure out a way to help this team grow and get some wins.”
9 mins ago via Chicago Tribune

Porzingis, who started feeling pain on Christmas Day when he suited up with a bruised knee, is averaging 34.8 minutes per game (1,112 total) in his second season. As a rookie, the playing time for the lean Latvian hovered at 28 minutes. “He’s just turned 21,’’ said the NBA scout who has worked for multiple teams. “They’re draining Kristaps, putting more minutes on him than anyone. Physically he grew in the offseason. It’s a tremendous amount of strain on new material — ligaments, tendons, knees joints for a big guy. It’s unbelievable stress on his body.’’
9 mins ago via New York Post

