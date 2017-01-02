The Hawks are not close to trading Millsap at this point. He clearly has been their best player. It doesn’t make sense right now while the team is still trying to figure out a new roster. I know the Hawks could lose Millsap after the season (more on that a later). There are several in the organization who are not ready to move on yet from the way the roster is currently constructed. This team proved its willingness to stay with its group last year.
January 2, 2017 | 7:55 am EST Update
Knicks targeting Jrue Holiday in free agency?
The take here is that it’s way too early to make any hard conclusions on a long-term commitment to Rose. But it’s worth noting that Jrue Holiday, who played well in a win over the Knicks and has had a strong season thus far, will be on the market as well. And if recent history is any indication, the Knicks may have interest in Holiday. Phil Jackson expressed interest in trading for Holiday earlier in his tenure as Knicks president, according to sources.
It’s unclear if Jackson’s opinion on Holiday has changed. The Knicks are probably evaluating all of their options at this point and should be able to afford one of the top point guards on the market. With a few minor roster moves, they can create the cap space needed to offer a max contract this summer.
In addition, a report surfaced that Millsap has already decided to opt out of the final year of his $21.5 million contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Simply, not true. While this is likely, due to basic economics, no decision has been made. Millsap told me this himself earlier this year and a source confirmed Sunday that not only has no decision been made but no discussion has been had.
If Rondo ultimately plays with the second unit, Hoiberg may have to stagger Dwyane Wade’s minutes differently as he and Rondo haven’t paired effectively. “I’m not going to say that,” Rondo said, when asked if his strengths as a player are offset by the roster construction. “Am I going to think it? I thought a lot the last 24 hours. I thought a lot all season. I’m trying to figure out a way to help this team grow and get some wins.”
Porzingis, who started feeling pain on Christmas Day when he suited up with a bruised knee, is averaging 34.8 minutes per game (1,112 total) in his second season. As a rookie, the playing time for the lean Latvian hovered at 28 minutes. “He’s just turned 21,’’ said the NBA scout who has worked for multiple teams. “They’re draining Kristaps, putting more minutes on him than anyone. Physically he grew in the offseason. It’s a tremendous amount of strain on new material — ligaments, tendons, knees joints for a big guy. It’s unbelievable stress on his body.’’
But the scout alleges Hornacek, on a three-year contract, views Porzingis in a shortsighted way instead of long-term. “At this stage, they’re asking for it,’’ the scout said. “They’re shooting themselves in the foot. The problem is Jeff has to win and has to go with everything he’s got to win.’’
Justin Verrier: Anthony Davis, primarily a power forward throughout his NBA career, on the move to playing without a traditional center next to him for a single minute the past three games (all wins): “I try to do whatever I have to do. I don’t mind playing the 5 with the small lineup, because I know it’s been helping us. Just sacrifice for the team. At the 5 you probably won’t get the ball as much, won’t score as much, but we’re winning so I really don’t care.”