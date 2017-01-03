Trade, Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks
Chris Vivlamore: Millsap on trade talk: "Everybody know…
Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has waived guard Aaron Harrison. Harrison (6-6, 212, Kentucky) was originally signed by the Hornets on July 14, 2015. The Kentucky product appeared in 26 games over two seasons with Charlotte, including two playoff outings in 2016. Charlotte’s roster now stands at 14.
Ian Begley: Porzingis on Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I don’t think there has been a guy that long and that skilled.” – es.pn/2iF5CRB
Fast-forward six months, and the Rockets are a legit contender with the league’s third-best record at 27–9 and its third-best net point differential. They’re averaging 120 points per game over their last 20 contests. “We’re just on a nice, virtuous cycle of success breeding more camaraderie, breeding more success,” Morey told me last Thursday in Houston’s Toyota Center. There was not a hint of sarcasm in his voice. Houston’s change in fortune was sparked by some new faces: two sharpshooters imported from the Pelicans — Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon — and new head coach Mike D’Antoni. These weren’t obvious moves.
The Rockets’ chemistry is obvious at practice: There are no cliques, no egos. The players joke around. “The character of each guy in that locker room — it’s just off the charts,” said D’Antoni as we sat in his office, which looks like what you’d expect from a coach with whiteboards replacing photos on the walls. “We have tough guys, we have nice guys. … They just keep working, keep working, and keep working. It’s a lot of fun coaching them.” According to Anderson, the key to Houston’s harmony is players understanding who they are: “I think that a huge thing I’ve learned over the years is: To have a successful team, you have to have guys who accept their roles. … There’s gonna be nights where it’s Trevor’s night, there’s gonna be nights where it’s my night, there’s gonna be nights where it’s Eric’s night; obviously all built around James.”
The chart below shows how much of an outlier the Rockets are by visualizing the 3-point-attempt rate versus the league average for every team in league history. For example, the 2016–17 Rockets attempt 45.7 percent of their shots from 3, which is 14.4 percent above the league average. What the Rockets are doing is unparalleled. They’re the lonely dot in the top right corner. This weird style of play doesn’t make them better. It just makes them different. Of the 12 squads that have attempted 10 percent or more 3s than the average team in their respective season, five of them are Stan Van Gundy’s Magic teams. “My Orlando days were so valuable to me,” said Anderson, who played three seasons with the Magic. “The way I’d describe it was: a well-oiled machine. I haven’t felt that way until I’ve come back here.”