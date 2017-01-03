“The NBA is a great job,” Korver said. “It’s a great job. I wouldn’t have any other job. But living stability is not one of the strengths of this job. You don’t know where you are going to be tomorrow. We don’t get to plan things out. That’s just part of this great job that we get to do. Last year there was all this talk and nothing happened. Who knows? We don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors. The Hawks are going to do what is best for them. I feel like we are playing in our groove again. I feel like if we didn’t have the bad road trip out west, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. It’s on us players to go out there and get wins. If you get wins, it takes care of a lot of things.”
Trade, Kyle Korver, Atlanta Hawks