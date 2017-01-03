“I’m human,” Millsap said. “You don’t want to hear things like that. With that being said, I’m also a professional. I’ve been around the league for a while. I know the business of the league. Some stuff, like my mom said, you let it roll off your back like water on a duck’s back. You keep moving on.”
For his part, Millsap wants to stay in Atlanta. “Rumors are rumors,” Millsap said Tuesday before the Hawks departed for a four-game road trip. “I think we know that. Been down this road before. I think we talked at the beginning of the year that it wasn’t going to be the first or the last time. It is what it is. Whatever happens, I think everybody knows where my heart is and where I want to be. But we’ll see what happens. The only thing I can worry about and I can do is to go out there and play my butt off every night and try to get wins for this team.” And his heart would be here? “That would be here, yes,” he said.
“The NBA is a great job,” Korver said. “It’s a great job. I wouldn’t have any other job. But living stability is not one of the strengths of this job. You don’t know where you are going to be tomorrow. We don’t get to plan things out. That’s just part of this great job that we get to do. Last year there was all this talk and nothing happened. Who knows? We don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors. The Hawks are going to do what is best for them. I feel like we are playing in our groove again. I feel like if we didn’t have the bad road trip out west, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. It’s on us players to go out there and get wins. If you get wins, it takes care of a lot of things.”
“We are always doing our jobs and working and listening and taking calls and considering how we can do what’s best for our organization,” said Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, who also serves as the president of basketball operations.
Budenholzer would neither confirm nor deny any possible trade or that a deal was imminent. He also said trade talks have not intensified because of the Hawks’ inconsistent start to the season.