Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich mentioned Forbes’ trips to Austin aren’t just to keep him in game shape, but rather, he’s learning a whole new skill in the D-League as a point guard. “I think it’s great for him,” said Popovich of Forbes playing in the D-League. “He’s playing point guard down there, two guard, just to widen his horizons, get him experience. He needs to learn the physicality part of the game and just get time with the ball in his hands being in a lot of different situations and playing all those D-League games is helping him do that, so we’re glad he’s doing what he’s doing.”