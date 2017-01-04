William Lou: Some news on Paul Millsap: @WindhorstESPN said the Hawks had a deal with the Raptors that fell through on today’s @TrueHoopTV podcast. Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s TrueHoop Podcast (15 min mark): “They almost traded (Paul Millsap) to Denver at the trade deadline last year. They also had a trade lined up for Jeff Teague and ultimately decided not to do either trade. Then over the summer, after they did trade Jeff Teague and sign Dwight Howard, they were all set to trade Millsap if Al Horford had re-signed. They were going to trade him to Toronto. That deal fell through when Horford went to Boston.”
Keith Langlois: I do think the Pistons are probably at a point where Van Gundy and general manager Jeff Bower wouldn’t be quite as opposed to trades that represent at least a slight risk to the future. Key word: “slight.” I don’t think you’re going to see them dangling a No. 1 pick for a rental if they’re scrapping for a playoff berth. One example that comes to mind: the Milwaukee Bucks, at 26-25, sent a 19-year-old Tobias Harris (and Beno Udrih) to Orlando at the 2013 trade deadline for free-agent-to-be J.J. Redick. The Bucks finished 38-44 and got swept in four double-digit losses to Miami in the first round and then saw Redick leave as a free agent. (They then drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo, so I guess it all worked out OK.) That’s the type of trade I wouldn’t see them making.
Keith Langlois: The picture likely will be much clearer for them and help dictate their course. But I’d put the odds of Stan Van Gundy and Jeff Bower dealing a No. 1 pick as somewhere between “remote” and “snowball’s chance in hell.”
That created quite a dilemma for coach Rick Carlisle. The solution, at least for now: Move Bogut to the bench and make Nowitzki a full-time center. “I don’t like this from the standpoint that Bogut is a starting center,” Carlisle said after the Mavs’ 113-105 win Tuesday night over the Washington Wizards. “Bogut is a top-six or seven center in the game, and he shouldn’t be coming off the bench. … He deserves to start. They both do, but we haven’t been able to make it work real well, so tonight, this is where we were. Come [Thursday], who knows? Who knows what will come out of the microwave?”
Derek Bodner: One other crazy thing about Embiid’s usage/efficiency: only 48.6% of his 2pt field goals are assisted. Really low for high usage big man.
Hornacek said a lot falls on the coaches. They must be better in what they ask of certain players. Older guys shouldn’t be chasing freak of nature athletes, for example. Match ability to request. “I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily that they [can’t] play defense. We have to find the right way to have them play defense,” Hornacek said. “If we’re asking a certain guy to pick up at half court, we have to know, is he capable of doing that? We might have three guys on the team or four guys that can do that and the rest of them might not be able to. So we’ve got to put them in those positions that they’re capable of doing. We’ve got to figure out how as a team, what we’re going to do that lends to everybody’s capabilities.”
Crowder then took things a step further, and according to CSNNE he even said he had no problem leaving Boston, and even retweeted a fan who asked him to return to the Dallas Mavericks.