Hornacek said a lot falls on the coaches. They must be better in what they ask of certain players. Older guys shouldn’t be chasing freak of nature athletes, for example. Match ability to request. “I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily that they [can’t] play defense. We have to find the right way to have them play defense,” Hornacek said. “If we’re asking a certain guy to pick up at half court, we have to know, is he capable of doing that? We might have three guys on the team or four guys that can do that and the rest of them might not be able to. So we’ve got to put them in those positions that they’re capable of doing. We’ve got to figure out how as a team, what we’re going to do that lends to everybody’s capabilities.”