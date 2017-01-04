Menu

Brian Windhorst: "There is absolutely a bad taste on th…

More HoopsHype Rumors
January 4, 2017 | 2:12 pm EST Update
i_b8_dc_21_gettyimages-456394540.png
Joel Embiid has a great sense of humor, which shows up more on his Instagram account than anywhere else. But it popped up in a postgame interview Tuesday after the Sixers’ dramatic win, when he was asked about playing alongside friend Nerlens Noel (full video via CSNPhilly.com above). If you prefer your humor written out: “I’ve always thought that I’m a guard so having him rolling to the basket, because he’s so athletic, he can catch lobs, and me just playing on the perimeter or posting up and just handling the ball — by the end of my career, I want to be a point guard, so that was good.”
2 hours ago via NBC Sports

, , ,

January 4, 2017 | 1:50 pm EST Update