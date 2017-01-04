Brian Windhorst: "There is absolutely a bad taste on th…
January 4, 2017 | 2:12 pm EST Update
Brian Windhorst on a potential Paul Millsap trade to Toronto: “I was talking to an executive just yesterday about a potential Toronto-Atlanta trade and he was like, ‘If they can get two assets out of it, then Atlanta would have done a good job.’ The two assets are Patrick Patterson and Terrence Ross.”
Rondo said after a Dec. 31 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that he would “absolutely” look to move on from the Bulls if he wasn’t playing, but when asked Wednesday if Forman and Paxson were open to helping him find another team to play for, Rondo did not get into specifics. “I’m leaving that talk for my agent [Bill Duffy] and for them guys [Forman and Paxson] to talk,” Rondo said.
Joel Embiid has a great sense of humor, which shows up more on his Instagram account than anywhere else. But it popped up in a postgame interview Tuesday after the Sixers’ dramatic win, when he was asked about playing alongside friend Nerlens Noel (full video via CSNPhilly.com above). If you prefer your humor written out: “I’ve always thought that I’m a guard so having him rolling to the basket, because he’s so athletic, he can catch lobs, and me just playing on the perimeter or posting up and just handling the ball — by the end of my career, I want to be a point guard, so that was good.”
Rod Beard: #Pistons Reggie Bullock (torn meniscus) practiced today and could return to the lineup soon.
The Hawks will retire the uniform number of Pete Maravich, according to a person familiar with the situation. A date and details of when the No. 44 will be raised to the rafters of Philips Arena have not been finalized.
January 4, 2017 | 1:50 pm EST Update
Four of the top six rotation players in Atlanta are in their 30s, and the team is looking to get younger. But considering Millsap’s impending free agency, there is reluctance from executives around the league to trade for him with no guarantee of more than a short-term rental. If the Hawks can come away with a young player and a good draft pick, they should be content.