D-League, Injuries, Mike Scott, Atlanta Hawks
Chris Vivlamore: Told Mike Scott didn't feel right as r…
January 4, 2017 | 5:45 pm EST Update
The 76ers have told shooting guard Hollis Thompson that he’ll be waived, a league source said Wednesday. Thompson has a non-guaranteed contract. The Sixers had until Saturday to release him to avoid having his contract become fully guaranteed at $1,010,696 for the rest of the season. It takes 48 hours to clear waivers, and all contracts become guaranteed on Jan 10.
This move was about roster flexibility. The Sixers will soon be in the market for a point guard. It also enabled them to evaluate rookie guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot more.
Aaron McMann: #Pistons assign Henry Ellenson to @grdleague, who host the Westchester Knicks at 7 tonight.
January 4, 2017 | 4:43 pm EST Update
Eight months have passed since Donatas Motiejunas has been able to suit up and participate in an NBA game, but the former Houston Rockets big man is looking forward to finally breaking his unanticipated streak with the New Orleans Pelicans. “I feel incredible,” Motiejunas said. “I was working by myself for the last five months, and it’s really hard when you have only a couple of people with you working out every day. You have to push yourself, because you know someone else is playing and getting back in shape by playing. It’s much easier than working out by yourself. I’m just happy to be back. Hopefully it’s not going to take long to get back into game shape. I’m doing whatever I can to be ready as soon as possible.”
“It was really frustrating,” Motiejunas said about the situation. “On the other [hand], I tried to keep my cool head. I was working out in Vancouver, so not a lot of people know me there. There was not a lot of pressure. I had a lot of good people there around me who helped me really go through this.”