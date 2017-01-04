Menu

January 4, 2017 | 5:45 pm EST Update
January 4, 2017 | 4:43 pm EST Update
Eight months have passed since Donatas Motiejunas has been able to suit up and participate in an NBA game, but the former Houston Rockets big man is looking forward to finally breaking his unanticipated streak with the New Orleans Pelicans. “I feel incredible,” Motiejunas said. “I was working by myself for the last five months, and it’s really hard when you have only a couple of people with you working out every day. You have to push yourself, because you know someone else is playing and getting back in shape by playing. It’s much easier than working out by yourself. I’m just happy to be back. Hopefully it’s not going to take long to get back into game shape. I’m doing whatever I can to be ready as soon as possible.”
