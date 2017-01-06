Alex Kennedy: Source close to the situation says the Atlanta Hawks’ decision-makers are split on whether to trade Paul Millsap at the moment.
January 5, 2017 | 9:27 pm EST Update
The world champion Cleveland Cavaliers have reached an agreement to acquire guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told The Vertical. The Cavaliers and Hawks are still finalizing the terms of the trade, with additional players moving, league sources said. The Cavaliers are likely to send guard Mike Dunleavy Jr. to a third team, sources said.
Adrian Wojnarowski: For now, Dunleavy could park in Atlanta, but Hawks are motivated to him elsewhere, league sources tell @The Vertical.
Korver was with the Hawks before Thursday’s game against at the Pelicans. Upon arriving at the arena, coach Mike Budenholzer pulled Korver into a side room. Korver was in the locker room getting dressed during media availability. Korver was in uniform and on the Hawks bench during their game against the Pelicans. However, he did not enter the game. Rookie DeAndre Bembry entered the game in the first quarter, a clear sign that Korver was being held out.
Atlanta (19-16) is engaged in discussions with several teams on forward Paul Millsap, and the organization is motivated to move him sooner rather than later, sources said. Toronto, Denver, Sacramento and Philadelphia have expressed an interest in Millsap, who can become a free agent in July.
January 5, 2017 | 8:54 pm EST Update
Brian Windhorst: Cavs will be sending 2019 protected 1st to Atlanta and Mike Dunleavy in deal. sources said.
Eric Pincus: In theory, the Cavs would be using some of the Varejao TPE to get Korver, generating a new one for Williams at $2.2 mil @BBallInsiders