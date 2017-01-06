Menu

Korver was with the Hawks before Thursday’s game agai…

35 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Korver was with the Hawks before Thursday’s game against at the Pelicans. Upon arriving at the arena, coach Mike Budenholzer pulled Korver into a side room. Korver was in the locker room getting dressed during media availability. Korver was in uniform and on the Hawks bench during their game against the Pelicans. However, he did not enter the game. Rookie DeAndre Bembry entered the game in the first quarter, a clear sign that Korver was being held out.

Storyline: Kyle Korver to Cavaliers?
January 5, 2017 | 9:27 pm EST Update
wpid-i_b7_ea_f0_182609918.jpg
The world champion Cleveland Cavaliers have reached an agreement to acquire guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks, league sources told The Vertical. The Cavaliers and Hawks are still finalizing the terms of the trade, with additional players moving, league sources said. The Cavaliers are likely to send guard Mike Dunleavy Jr. to a third team, sources said.
35 mins ago via Yahoo! Sports

January 5, 2017 | 8:54 pm EST Update