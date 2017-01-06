Dwight Howard, who signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal with Atlanta this past summer, was asked whether he thinks the Hawks are going in a different direction than what he signed on for. “That’s a tricky question to answer,” he said. “It’s basketball. It’s a serious business. You never know what can happen, with any team. You never know. I mean, I didn’t expect this to happen, but, like I said, you never know. “I’m keeping my mouth shut, my head down and play basketball. I’m not getting involved in none of that stuff.”
