January 6, 2017 | 7:25 am EST Update
Asked whether he was thinking about his future with the Hawks in light of the potential Korver deal, Millsap said, “No. It’s not about me. Today’s not about me. Today’s about Kyle. It’s about Kyle leaving, Kyle going to the Cleveland Cavaliers. I’m not a selfish guy, so it’s not about me. It’s not about what’s happening to me next. It’s about cherishing the time that Kyle has been here, cherishing him being a great teammate. We’ll see what happens.”
“It’s tough,” said Paul Millsap, who also played with Korver in Utah. Kyle was a big reason I am here. To see him not in the locker room, it’s tough for me personally. “Kyle means so much to this team, to this organization, so much to our community. To see him go, it will be felt. His presence in the locker room, his presence in the community, it will be felt. It’s tough to see him go.”
“Kyle is one of the most amazing people you’ll ever meet, the most amazing teammate you’ll ever meet. Always positive. He’s just a professional the way he approaches the game. Just that aspect alone, I learned a lot from. How to take care of your body. Faith-based man. Loves his family. Checks all the boxes. He’s one of those people that you need around you on a daily basis to keep you on the straight and narrow. When I first proposed to my now fiancee, we had long talks about that and kids, treating them right, how to be a good husband and father. Those are the conversations that you can’t put on the stat sheet. He’s just an amazing person.”
