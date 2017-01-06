That the Hawks have already (reportedly) dealt Korver and are (reportedly) intensifying talks about moving Millsap only turns the temperature up higher. There is no doubt he could help any team, and the Raptors particularly. “Like I tell everybody, Paul is the most unselfish all-star you probably will ever find,” said Carroll. “He’s always been a team player. He always fills the stat sheets. If he wanted to he could go out and get 30 points and try and get up 20 shots a game but he always does whatever it takes to help the team win. “That’s why so many teams want him right now. You can just plug him in. He’s not going to be that selfish guy who’s just trying to get numbers, he’s going to do what it takes to try and win games and hopefully win a championship.”
January 6, 2017 | 10:05 am EST Update
Chris Mannix: Hawks interest in holding onto Millsap connected to belief it could make a decent postseason run. Korver deal signals teams direction.
Bosh said “there’s still a lot of things” that he has to figure out. “I’m still learning more about myself and my situation, and really off the court how to function there because I’m kind of getting the taste of retirement now,” Bosh said. “Just trying to navigate those waters because it gets a little complicated sometimes. … Hoping one day that the stars align and I figure some things out and things kind of just go my way and I’ll be able to do what I want to do. I don’t know what that is yet.”
Bosh, speaking at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, was asked how he’s spent time away from the court. “For me, I kind of just follow my passions and follow what I love to do and use my free time to kind of answer those questions and go through my bad moods and maybe a little light case of depression,” Bosh said. “Really, to search for what I’m looking for. And I’ve come to some interesting conclusions. It’s all about following my heart and what made me happy.”
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph, Kestelman confirmed his ambitious proposal for the NBL to take on the NBA’s best was well advanced. His goal is for teams like Sydney and Melbourne to play pre-season matches against some of the NBA’s biggest franchises. “We are having dialogue with the NBA and I won’t rest until we see the Sydney Kings playing the Warriors or the Chicago Bulls,” Kestelman said.
January 6, 2017 | 7:25 am EST Update
Paul Millsap next to be traded?
Frank Isola: ATL keeps winning & trading. With Kyle Korver headed to Cavs, source says Hawks talking to Kings, Raptors & Nuggets regarding Paul Millsap.