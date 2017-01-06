Season ticket holder Clarenton Crawford, by his account, made his displeasure with coach Mike Budenholzer known, and offered to renew for two more seasons if the organization hired Mark Jackson instead. Another fan spoke about the need for a veteran point guard. And at one point, a member asked Wilcox why the Hawks’ best players were playing fewer minutes than they were at the start of the year. According to Crawford and another source who was present, Wilcox, who is white, tried to diffuse the tension with a joke: “I know you guys may be angry with me, but I’m used to it because I have a black wife and three mixed kids, so I’m used to people being angry and argumentative.”
January 6, 2017 | 12:35 pm EST Update
LeBron James wants another point guard
LeBron James said the Cavs aren’t done making moves after the likely acquisition of Kyle Korver and declared again that the team needs another point guard. “We still got a couple more things we need to do,” James said Friday, when asked if Cleveland’s pending trade with Atlanta for Korver was a “championship move.” “We gotta get a point guard,” James said. “It’s my last time saying it. We need a point guard.”
StatMuse: Rudy Gobert has the highest offensive rating AND the lowest defensive rating of any player this season (min 15 gms & 20 MPG, h/t @Jorge Sierra)
“Certainly we’re going from a place where it was one price for an entire season of games. Now just in the last two years, we’ve made single games available,” Silver said of the NBA League Pass package. “But I think you’re going to get to the point where somebody wants to watch the last five minutes of the game, and they go click, they’ll pay a set price for five minutes as opposed to what they would pay for two hours of the game.”
January 6, 2017 | 10:05 am EST Update
Chris Mannix: Hawks interest in holding onto Millsap connected to belief it could make a decent postseason run. Korver deal signals teams direction.
That the Hawks have already (reportedly) dealt Korver and are (reportedly) intensifying talks about moving Millsap only turns the temperature up higher. There is no doubt he could help any team, and the Raptors particularly. “Like I tell everybody, Paul is the most unselfish all-star you probably will ever find,” said Carroll. “He’s always been a team player. He always fills the stat sheets. If he wanted to he could go out and get 30 points and try and get up 20 shots a game but he always does whatever it takes to help the team win. “That’s why so many teams want him right now. You can just plug him in. He’s not going to be that selfish guy who’s just trying to get numbers, he’s going to do what it takes to try and win games and hopefully win a championship.”