Mo Williams is joining Mike Dunleavy in the trade to Atlanta, multiple sources confirmed to the Beacon Journal, but before the Cavaliers can complete the deal that will bring Kyle Korver to Cleveland, they are first trying to clean up some bookkeeping matters with the Portland Trail Blazers. All sides are trying to complete the trade today. The Blazers currently own the Cavs’ first-round pick in 2018 as compensation for taking on Anderson Varejao’s contract at last year’s trade deadline. It would make life much simpler – and create an extra trade chip – if General Manager David Griffin can give them his team’s 2017 pick and take back the ’18 pick. At the time, league rules prevented Griffin from trading his ’17 pick.
