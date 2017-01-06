The Hawks are still finalizing details of the trade that will send Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers. The deal is not official and the parameters could change before it is completed. The transaction could be finalized Friday. As it currently stands, according to a person familiar with the situation, in exchange for Korver the Hawks will get a protected first-round draft pick (Nos. 11-30) in 2019. The pick will move to a 2020 protected pick if it does not convey in 2019. Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Mo Williams will also come to the Hawks as part of the deal. To make room for two players, the Hawks must open a roster spot. They are expected to waive Ryan Kelly.
