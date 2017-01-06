Moving Korver to an organization where he will have chance to win a championship was part of the Hawks’ consideration in trading a player who has been an important part of the organization for four-plus seasons. Korver chose to remain with the Hawks when he was an unrestricted free agent three seasons ago.
January 6, 2017 | 5:25 pm EST Update
The Hawks continue to listening to offers regarding Paul Millsap. Currently, no deal for the three-time All-Star power forward is imminent.
Shams Charania: Sources: Dallas has waived guard Pierre Jackson, who recently signed a two-year deal out of the NBA D-League.
Marc Stein: Denver’s Alonzo Gee, Dallas’ Pierre Jackson and Phoenix’s John Jenkins were also waived today, sources say
January 6, 2017 | 5:22 pm EST Update
Marc Stein: As he awaits completion of his looming trade to Cleveland, Kyle Korver did not accompany the Hawks to Dallas, league sources say.