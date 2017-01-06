Menu

Albert Nahmad: Hawks would not get a trade exception in the deal (but could potentially get one with a subsequent trade of Mike Dunleavy or Mo Williams). If Hawks were to find taker for Dunleavy, the overall deal could potentially be structured as one 3-team trade or as two separate trades. Hawks wouldn’t need to waive anyone w/ 3-team trade (but Hawks/other team “touch” needed); could acquire TPE w/ 2 separate trades.

January 6, 2017 | 6:59 pm EST Update