Albert Nahmad: Cavs could either: (i) save $9.6M Varejao TPE and create $2.2M TPE or (ii) reduce Varejao TPE to $4.4M, create TPEs for $4.8M and $2.2M.. Cavs would save $6.3M in salary and luxury tax by swapping Dunleavy/Williams for Korver. Payroll to $128.3M salaries + $27.1M tax = $155.4M.