Menu

Albert Nahmad: Here’s what I’ve gathered on the sti…

wpid-i_b7_ea_f0_182609918.jpg
1 hour ago via Twitter
Albert Nahmad: Here’s what I’ve gathered on the still not yet complete Kyle Korver trade, which could be updated before completion, in case it’s helpful… Cavs just traded their unprotected 2017 1st-round pick to Blazers in exchange for their 2018 1st back (previously sent in Varejao trade). This trade makes Cavs’ 2019 1st-round pick tradable. Without it, earliest tradable 1st would be in “first allowable draft” (likely 2020). Cavs, as of now, will trade Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and now-tradable protected 2019 1st-round pick to Hawks in exchange for Kyle Korver.

, , , , , , ,

Storyline: Kyle Korver to Cavaliers?
More HoopsHype Rumors
January 6, 2017 | 6:59 pm EST Update