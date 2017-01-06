Albert Nahmad: Here’s what I’ve gathered on the still not yet complete Kyle Korver trade, which could be updated before completion, in case it’s helpful… Cavs just traded their unprotected 2017 1st-round pick to Blazers in exchange for their 2018 1st back (previously sent in Varejao trade). This trade makes Cavs’ 2019 1st-round pick tradable. Without it, earliest tradable 1st would be in “first allowable draft” (likely 2020). Cavs, as of now, will trade Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and now-tradable protected 2019 1st-round pick to Hawks in exchange for Kyle Korver.
Draft, Trade, Kyle Korver, Maurice Williams, Mike Dunleavy, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers