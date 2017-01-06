Trade, Kyle Korver, Mike Dunleavy, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Cleveland, Atlanta targeti…
January 6, 2017 | 6:59 pm EST Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Mo Williams still strong possibility to join Dunleavy in Korver deal. Cavs save $5.4M in salary and tax w/ Williams gone.
Candace Buckner: However, Brooks said “we’re very comfortable with what we have right now.” #Wizards
Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has assigned forward Christian Wood to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA Development League affiliate.