In a tradition that has carried on into his post-playing career, Charles Barkley’s loquaciousness often gets him in trouble. At least on Thursday, it was all in good fun. Talking with Kevin Garnett and Gary Payton for a segment on “Inside the NBA,” Barkley joked that the recently retired Timberwolves and Celtics superstar is “a borderline Hall-of-Famer.” Barkley is actually right since Garnett just retired and won’t be eligible for the Hall until 2021. But that didn’t stop Garnett was offering his own playful jab back at Barkley, reminding the Hall-of-Fame forward that unlike everybody else on the show, he had never won a championship