Sources with knowledge of the Hawks’ thinking told ESPN that the team’s brass believes Wilcox told a joke that didn’t resonate, and that the aggrieved season-ticket holder was angry Wilcox brushed off the suggestion of firing Budenholzer and replacing him with former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson, an ESPN game analyst.
January 7, 2017 | 7:10 am EST Update
So, while his ultimate objective is to first return Philadelphia to respectability, Embiid feels another responsibility that might one day help him make an All-Star team – and impress an unnamed “crush” who may or may not be pop star Rihanna: He’d like to see the center position returned to the All-Star ballot. “I feel like they should put the centers back. We’ve got a lot of talent,” Embiid told The Vertical. “There’s a lot of talented centers in the league. That’s on [the NBA] to do that. But my job here is to keep playing basketball and be the best I can be and push them to make that decision to put the center back on the All-Star ballot.”
The Golden State Warriors collapsed against the Memphis Grizzlies, losing 128-119 after they owned a 24-point second-half lead. It was a game that featured the Stephen Curry fans have been waiting for (40 points on 27 shots), up until its waning moments, when he and the Warriors went frigid. As happened in the Christmas Day game against Cleveland, Golden State’s awkward crunch-time offense foiled them. “Our fourth-quarter offense has been atrocious,” Draymond Green glumly appraised of the general trend. He said of Friday’s meltdown, “I can really care less. I’m actually happy we lost today, because there are some things that we need to correct in order to win a championship.”
“He said we should have stuck with the pick-and-roll,” Durant said of the conversation with Green. “He didn’t say anything about the shot if that’s what you want to know.”